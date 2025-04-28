Kazakh SCAT airlines kicks off new international routes from Shymkent to Russia's Moscow

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. Starting from May 1, 2025, the new international terminal in Shymkent will begin servicing regular flights by SCAT Airlines on international routes, Trend reports.

According to the Shymkent regional akimat (city administration), in preparation for the launch of the new flight, control procedures will be conducted in the city's terminal in the coming days to check the readiness of border control and customs posts.

As part of these activities, the terminal will operate in test mode with the acceptance and departure of flights: flight No. 801 — "Shymkent-Moscow", departure time: 12:00 and flight No. 802 — "Moscow-Shymkent", arrival time: 21:30

The akimat also noted that all safety and control measures will be observed to ensure a comfortable and safe journey for passengers.

The launch of the new flights is expected to contribute to the growth of passenger traffic and strengthen Shymkent’s international connections.

SCAT Airlines is a prominent Kazakh airline headquartered in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. Established in 1997, it operates both domestic and international flights, serving over 60 destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The airline's main hub is Shymkent International Airport, with additional focus cities in Almaty, Aktau, and Astana.

