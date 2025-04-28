France blatantly violates human rights and freedom of speech laws – Iranian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ France is openly violating human rights and freedom of speech, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in a statement, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei disclosed that two Iranian citizens have been subjected to arbitrary detention in France and have been denied access to a consular representative from the Iranian consulate.

He emphasized that Iran is closely monitoring the situation regarding the detention of its citizens, and following recent consultations, approval has been given for a consular meeting. The spokesman further added that the French government must show transparency in this matter, noting that the detained Iranian citizens have committed no crime.

