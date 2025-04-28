Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan secures firmer energy future with new industrial gas influx

Oil&Gas Materials 28 April 2025 08:19 (UTC +04:00)

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 28. A new high-performance well capable of producing up to 2 million cubic meters of gas per day was successfully commissioned at the Turkmenistan's Galkynysh field, Trend reports.

Exploration Well No. 285 was drilled to a depth of 4,452 meters, with the gas-bearing layer located between 4,412 and 4,136 meters.

This achievement confirms the dynamic development of the country's fuel and energy sector and the high efficiency of the state strategy in rational subsoil use.

The Galkynysh field, recognized as a supergiant and internationally acclaimed, continues to play a crucial role in the implementation of Turkmenistan's energy policy. It remains an essential element in efforts to expand export routes and strengthen the country's position in the global energy resources market.

