Uzbekistan, Afghanistan discuss Trans-Afghan railway and growing trade ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a telephone conversation with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Trend reports.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the traditionally friendly and neighborly relations between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

"We noted the significant progress achieved in various areas of our dynamically developing bilateral cooperation and highlighted the substantial untapped potential for deepening our engagement. We also discussed the Trans-Afghan Railway project, which stands as a key initiative in enhancing transportation connectivity, aimed at unlocking the full potential of the macroregion," said Saidov in his post on the X platform.

The foreign ministers reached a consensus to perpetuate their synergistic collaboration in advancing sustainable development paradigms and securing enduring peace and stability frameworks within the geopolitical landscape of the region.



In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan attained a substantial figure of $276.2 million during the period spanning January to February 2025. Insights derived from the national statistical authority indicate a substantial escalation of 110.5 percent year-over-year, translating to a monetary value of $131.2 million for the period of January-February 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel