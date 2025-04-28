Kazakhstan to launch new educational projects with South Korean universities

Photo: Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek, and South Korea’s Vice Minister of Education, Oh Sok Hwan, met in Almaty to discuss Kazakhstan's growing integration into the global educational space. They highlighted key projects, including the establishment of foreign university branches in Kazakhstan and collaborative educational initiatives between South Korean and Kazakhstani institutions.

