German Reading Room: How German language creates long-standing cultural ties between two countries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Azerbaijan has long been a multilingual country, with citizens studying a variety of languages. Among the most popular foreign languages, there is a growing interest in learning German. The country's rich history of academic and cultural exchange with Germany has played a significant role in this development. In recent years, Azerbaijan has seen an increasing number of people eager to study German, which has led to the establishment of numerous German-language institutions, including the German Reading Room, a key resource for those passionate about learning the language.

The German Reading Room was established in 1998 through a collaboration between the Goethe Institute and the Azerbaijan University of Languages. Since its inception, it has grown into an essential space for students and scholars alike. Every year, a variety of books, films, listening materials, newspapers, and magazines are ordered to enrich the collection. With over 5,000 resources available, the reading room serves as a vital academic tool, not only for university students but also for those writing dissertations or pursuing independent research. It is open to anyone interested in learning German, with more than 2,000 members, including university students and teachers from outside the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

The reading room also functions as a cultural center, hosting various events, including speaking sessions where students can practice their German with native speakers. These sessions are led by instructors assigned to Azerbaijan from Germany, providing an invaluable opportunity for language learners to develop their skills with native speakers.

To use the services, individuals must register as members, and once registered, they can borrow books or materials for home reading. The German Reading Room plays a crucial role in the academic community, not only by providing access to German language materials but also by fostering a rich exchange of ideas through its events and activities. Additionally, the German academic exchange service is available, and the Goethe Institute's staff in Baku further enhance the resources and services provided.

In an interview with Trend, Latifa Gurbanova, a staff member at the Azerbaijan University of Languages and the Chair of the Azerbaijani Society of German Language Teachers, shared her thoughts on the importance of the German language in Azerbaijan. She emphasized the long-standing cultural ties between the two countries, noting that "German language communities once lived in regions such as Goygol, Shamkir, and Tovuz," which contributed to the enduring interest in the language.

Gurbanova explained that the German language is more than just a subject for academic study—"it unites people, teachers, and cultures." She elaborated on the role of global conferences, such as the World German Language Teachers Conference, where educators from all over the world gather. "At these conferences, people from different nations speak the same language, creating a unique opportunity for exchange and connection," she said.

Reflecting on the significance of the German language for Azerbaijan's educators, Gurbanova also mentioned the importance of the Azerbaijani Society of German Language Teachers in fostering communication between teachers across regions. Before the society's creation, "even within our university, teachers in different departments did not have much interaction," she explained. However, the establishment of the society has helped break down these barriers, fostering greater cooperation.

When discussing the challenges in teaching German, she pointed out that many of the textbooks currently used in schools were outdated. "The textbooks written by our own teachers are often not suited to modern educational needs," she said. Gurbanova suggested that the solution lies in bringing in textbooks developed by the German educational system, which she believes are more aligned with contemporary teaching methods. "These textbooks have been successfully used in other countries, and they are much more effective for our students," she noted.

She also expressed gratitude for the support from the Goethe Institute, the German Embassy, and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education. "With their support, we can address these challenges and continue to improve the teaching of German in Azerbaijan," she concluded.

The increasing interest in the German language in Azerbaijan is a testament to the country's ongoing engagement with the global community. Institutions like the German Reading Room and the tireless efforts of language teachers and academic institutions are key to promoting German language learning and fostering deeper cultural connections between Azerbaijan and Germany. As interest continues to grow, Azerbaijan's educational system must adapt to meet the needs of students and provide the tools necessary for effective language learning. With continued support from the Goethe Institute, the German Embassy, and other partners, the future of German language education in Azerbaijan looks bright.