EBRD provides up to US$ 10 million in local currency to Bank Respublika

Bank Respublika and EBRD have signed another major agreement to support the real sector in Azerbaijan.

Bank Respublika, one of the leading banks in the country supporting the real sector, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), with support from the European Union, have signed a loan agreement under the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) program aimed at expanding financing for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). According to the terms of the agreement, EBRD will provide Bank Respublika with a synthetic loan in the national currency (AZN) equivalent to 10 million US dollars for a term of 3 years.

The EFSD+ program aims to expand access to financial services, enhance the capabilities of MSMEs, and boost their competitiveness and growth. The attracted funds will be directed toward financing the real sector – a priority for both the country and the Bank – particularly to support entrepreneurs operating in the regions.

It should be noted that Bank Respublika has been contributing to the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan for many years. Thanks to its wide branch network, innovative banking solutions, and extensive experience in working with MSMEs, the bank effectively supports increased business activity, job creation, and the growth of domestic production.

“Receiving another loan from one of the world’s largest financial institutions – the EBRD – once again confirms the high level of trust in Bank Respublika from the global financial community. The funds raised will be directed toward the development of the real sector – a priority area for both the country and Bank Respublika, reflecting our strategic commitment to supporting sustainable growth” said Tariyel Ismayilov, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Respublika.

“We are glad to continue our successful cooperation with Bank Respublika through this new loan agreement, which will further expand access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in rural areas. Supporting inclusive growth and economic resilience in underserved regions remains a key priority for us.” said Nataly Mouravidze, Head of the EBRD Resident Office in Azerbaijan

You can get more detailed information on the official website of the bank, as well as on facebook, instagram, linkedin, telegram pages or by calling the Bank's Call Center at 144.