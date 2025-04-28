Azerbaijani minister portrays private sector-run employment contracts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ As a result of Azerbaijan's labor market reforms between 2018 and 2025, the number of labor contracts grew by over 500,000, representing a 42.4 percent increase, with the private sector accounting for 90 percent of this growth, said Anar Aliyev, the country's Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Trend reports.

Speaking during a conference dedicated to World Labor Protection Day and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement. The conference was themed "Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on Employment," Aliyev highlighted that during this period, the wage fund increased by 2.9 times, with the non-state sector seeing an even greater increase of 3.2 times.

"Efforts to enhance social protection and employment for the families of martyrs and war invalids have been significantly strengthened. In the four years following the Patriotic War, around 380,000 social services were provided to 131,000 individuals from this group, and the benefits and pensions for the families of martyrs and war invalids have, on average, been doubled. In the past five years, they have been allocated 6,800 apartments, and 567 vehicles have been provided to disabled veterans.

Employment support has been extended to over 26,200 individuals, including more than 12,400 involved in self-employment programs and around 1,070 in vocational training programs.

Additionally, 77,000 socio-psychological support and rehabilitation services have been provided to 11,000 people. This includes 609 high-tech prostheses for 492 servicemen and 70,000 rehabilitation tools for 2,300 war invalids," the minister added.

