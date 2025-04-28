Azerbaijan's State Support Agency considers expanding grant programs for Global South NGOs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ The Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan is considering expanding its grant programs for NGOs from the Global South, said Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the agency,Trend reports.

Speaking at the founding conference of the Global South Platform in Baku, Aliyeva expressed her excitement over the interest Global South NGOs have shown in Azerbaijan.

"We are genuinely pleased with the growing interest of Global South NGOs in Azerbaijan.

Prior to the commencement of this event, the agency received several proposals regarding the signing of cooperation memoranda with individual Azerbaijani NGOs. Over the next two days, we will endeavor to finalize these memoranda to ensure the continuity of our collaborative efforts.

Currently, the agency is actively considering the expansion of its grant programs to provide further support to NGOs from the Global South. Such programs would offer foreign organizations enhanced opportunities to implement their initiatives and to contribute solutions to pressing global challenges. Together with Azerbaijani NGOs, if you have ideas and initiatives, you are welcome to apply for the agency's grant competitions," she said.

Aliyeva further explained that these grants would not only provide financial support but also help enhance the knowledge and skills of Global South NGOs, ensure transparency in their operations, and strengthen their role in solving global problems.

“I am confident that this two-day conference will be remembered for the valuable proposals and successful initiatives of NGOs. The Global South NGO Platform to be established will become a powerful voice for millions of people across this region in major institutions, including the United Nations. We take immense pride in the agency’s partnership in the creation of this platform and are honored to witness, together with all the civil society representatives from the Global South gathered here today, the birth of a historic movement.

You are in a country blessed with a rich cultural heritage and renowned for its hospitality; we warmly invite you to feel at home here. In the coming days, you will experience a vibrant cultural program and engage in productive discussions," Aliyeva concluded.

The founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform is currently being held in Baku, with influential NGO leaders and civil society representatives from 116 countries—comprising nearly 80 percent of the world’s population—in attendance. This event is regarded as a significant milestone for civil society in the Global South, covering the Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania regions, which together represent two-thirds of the world’s countries.

