World Bank sets stage for financial consumer revolution in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. The World Bank, as part of its technical assistance program, has launched a mission in Uzbekistan to reform the financial consumer protection system, Trend reports, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The mission focuses on introducing a new regulatory framework that will ensure tangible positive outcomes for financial services clients. It also involves discussions on legislative reforms planned for 2025–2026 and the development of a phased roadmap for establishing the Financial Ombudsman institution.

During the visit, the World Bank mission will review two key documents developed by its experts: a consumer protection concept for financial services and a guideline for financial market monitoring. These documents, based on the best practices of countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada, are expected to provide a strong foundation for building a fair, transparent, and consumer-oriented financial system in Uzbekistan.

Nowadays, Uzbekistan is one of the World Bank’s largest partners, with a project portfolio exceeding $12 billion. The World Bank continues to provide financial, consultative, and technical support for reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable development in priority sectors of the economy and the social sector.