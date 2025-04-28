Philippine representative praises Global South NGO Conference in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ The Global South Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) conference held in Azerbaijan's Baku deserves high praise, said Cecile Guidote-Alvarez, the director of the Philippine Center of the International Theatre Institute and UNESCO Artist for Peace, Trend reports.

Speaking at the inaugural conference of the Global South NGO Platform, titled "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening NGOs of the Global South for a New and Just World," Guidote-Alvarez commended the event’s significance.

"This meeting, aimed at expanding the initial interaction platform in Baku through a comprehensive, interdisciplinary, and inclusive platform for Global South countries, deserves high praise," she said.

According to her, the event plays a crucial role in strengthening policies, ensuring their implementation, fostering innovative collaboration among Southern countries, and enabling dialogue with the North on transparent technology exchanges and financial support for best practices in combating climate disasters.

Guidote-Alvarez emphasized the critical role of culture in achieving sustainable development goals, highlighting that it is often underestimated and seen only as entertainment.

Without active engagement with culture, effective societal development is impossible, she added, calling for the integration of culture into discussions on global issues. According to Guidote-Alvarez, culture must be a catalyst for change, helping people understand their role in solving climate and social problems.

