Azerbaijan, Iran set to develop strategic program - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ A strategic program will be developed between Azerbaijan and Iran, and relevant ministers have been instructed accordingly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a press briefing alongside President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"A decision was made today to initiate the development of a strategic program between Azerbaijan and Iran, with relevant ministers tasked to complete it within a specified timeframe," he said.

Pezeshkian further emphasized that the process would continue.

"We will work towards enhancing cooperation across all areas, including industry, science, culture, economy, trade, and security," the president added.

