Azerbaijan predicts surge in green economy value until 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ The green economy sector was worth approximately $1.5 trillion in 2022, and this figure is projected to grow to over $4 trillion by 2030, Head of the Department of Sustainable Development and Social Policy of the Ministry of Economy Huseyn Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the "Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on Employment" conference dedicated to World Day for Safety and Health at Work and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement.

"The International Energy Agency estimates that by the end of 2025, the clean energy market will have grown to a size of $1.5 trillion. Simultaneously, it is anticipated that the use of artificial intelligence technology will make commission monitoring 50 percent faster and more accurate by the end of 2025. These trends are too fast for us to fall behind. In this context, strategy documents exist, and strategic directions have been established," the official added.

