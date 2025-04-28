Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Iran significantly improves

From January to March 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and Iran reached $157.2 million, marking a 16.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Azerbaijan's imports from Iran totaled $248.8 million, while exports amounted to $4.9 million, reflecting significant growth in both categories. The upward trend in trade between the two nations is evident, with 2024 seeing a 32.8 percent increase over the previous year. This steady rise underscores the strengthening economic ties between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register