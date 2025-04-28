Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Iran significantly improves
From January to March 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and Iran reached $157.2 million, marking a 16.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Azerbaijan's imports from Iran totaled $248.8 million, while exports amounted to $4.9 million, reflecting significant growth in both categories. The upward trend in trade between the two nations is evident, with 2024 seeing a 32.8 percent increase over the previous year. This steady rise underscores the strengthening economic ties between Azerbaijan and Iran.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy