Azerbaijani-Chinese development dynamics: from investment to complete strategic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ Azerbaijani-Chinese relations have evolved with increasing dynamics since the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence in 1991, with diplomatic missions established in both countries in 1992, and since then, the relationship has continually developed at various levels, MP Arzukhan Alizadeh said in an interview with Trend.

He highlighted that, since 1995, Chinese companies have invested nearly $1 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy.

"In parallel, Azerbaijan has invested around $2 billion into China’s economy over these years. The "Belt and Road" initiative plays a major role in deepening economic relations between our two countries and the region. Azerbaijan’s geographical location, bridging Asia and Europe, positions the country as a key player in these processes, with infrastructure projects enhancing its role as a vital transit hub. Thus, Azerbaijan is an important partner for both China and regional countries," Alizadeh said.

Alizadeh further emphasized that, over the years, several bilateral agreements have been signed.

"Notably, in 2019, at the Beijing International Forum, ten documents covering the economy, industry, and investment sectors were signed between the two countries. As a result, over the last five years, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China has more than doubled, surpassing $3.5 billion. This has made China Azerbaijan's fourth-largest economic partner. A pivotal moment in these relations came last July, with the signing of an agreement between the two countries, which has further deepened strategic partnership across all sectors," he added.

The deputy added that President Ilham Aliyev’s foreign policy has been instrumental in the development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations.

"Azerbaijan's growing importance is not only in the oil and gas sector but also in renewable energy, 'green energy' production, and export, which will further benefit both countries. Chinese companies are expected to continue investing in Azerbaijan’s economy, participating in various infrastructure projects. China's role in the implementation of 'smart city' and 'smart village' projects in liberated territories is particularly significant," the MP stressed.

Alizadeh concluded that the continued growth of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations will contribute to peace, stability, and the development of sustainable economic ties in the region.

In a separate statement, another member of the National Assembly, Azer Allahveranov, told Trend that China is a crucial partner in Azerbaijan's foreign policy:

"For 33 years, our relations have consistently developed. Today, these relations are characterized by comprehensive strategic partnership. The joint declaration signed between our countries underscores the importance of these ties. This document confirms that our relations have entered a new phase, one that will take them even further.

Azerbaijan and China also cooperate closely within the frameworks of the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He added that the president of China has invited President Ilham Aliyev to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the 80th anniversary event of the victory over fascism, scheduled for this August. Such invitations further signify the strong friendship and trust between the two leaders and their nations," he said.

The MP further highlighted that during the leaders' meeting, the significance of the Middle Corridor was emphasized:

"In this context, the increase in transport flows was a key topic. The cargo transportation capacity of the Middle Corridor is growing every year. To fully capitalize on these opportunities, extensive cooperation and infrastructure development are required. Azerbaijan is actively working on this, and China is playing a crucial role in the process. The Middle Corridor's importance, the establishment of solid infrastructure in Azerbaijan, and the participation of Chinese companies in these efforts were all highlighted. Additionally, the pivotal role of the Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan in facilitating transportation between China and Europe was underscored. Discussions also covered cooperation in renewable energy, with a focus on the growing involvement of Chinese companies in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, the cooperation between our countries in the technological, humanitarian, and cultural sectors was particularly noted," he added.