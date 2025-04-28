Jordanian senate official calls for inclusion of peoples with disabilities in NGOs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ People with disabilities should not only lead non-governmental organizations (NGOs) but also play an active role in their operations, said Asia Abdel Mutaleb Yaghi, chairperson of the Disability Affairs Committee in the Jordanian Senate, Trend reports.

Speaking at the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform in Baku on the theme "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World," Yaghi emphasized that if NGOs are focused on advocating for the rights of people with disabilities and follow the principles of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), then individuals with disabilities should take the lead in these organizations and be actively involved in their activities.

"It is crucial for NGOs to identify the needs of local communities and develop development plans in response to those needs, based on field research and surveys.

The second important point is forming partnerships with governmental bodies and ensuring that people with disabilities have access to services and are supported in their needs, particularly in emergency situations—before, during, and after such events," she said.

