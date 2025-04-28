Switzerland triples non-oil product imports from Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Switzerland surged 3.4 times to $69.6 million from January to March 2025, making Switzerland the 4th largest destination for these exports. Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grew 24.3% to $12 billion, with a trade surplus of $722.9 million, though significantly lower than last year.
