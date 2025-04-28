I believe that Global South NGO Platform will make significant contribution to amplifying voices of our peoples - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Having become a powerful voice of the Global South, Azerbaijan views the launch of this platform in Baku as recognition of its activity during the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and its COP29 Presidency, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Founding Conference of the Global South NGO Platform, Trend reports.

"I believe that the Global South NGO Platform will make a significant contribution to amplifying the voices of our peoples, conveying their positions to the international community, and defending and ensuring their rights.

Azerbaijan’s efforts to foster active dialogue between the Global South and the Global North - by cultivating an atmosphere of mutual trust and understanding, and consistently playing a balancing role in the pursuit of long-elusive consensus - culminated in the “Baku Breakthrough” achieved during COP29," said President Ilham Aliyev.