Pezeshkian calls for expanded Iran-Azerbaijan cooperation across key sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. There are many areas for strengthening cooperation and ties between Iran and Azerbaijan, said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing ahead of his visit to Azerbaijan, Pezeshkian said the relationship between the two countries goes beyond simple neighborly ties, noting that citizens of Iran and Azerbaijan also share family connections.

"There are deep historical and cultural ties between our two countries," he said.

Pezeshkian added that there is strong potential to expand cooperation in electricity and gas exchange. "We can also pursue joint investments in trade and economic sectors," he noted.

The Iranian president went on to say that Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia could develop cooperation within the framework of regional corridors.

"There are opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia in transportation, including passenger and cargo transit," he emphasized.