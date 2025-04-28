Azerbaijan conducts field practical classes with reservists (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. According to the Defense Ministry’s annual training plan, a training session, held in one of the special purpose military units with a group of reservists within joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, ended.

Enlightening talks were held with reservists, safety rules were explained to them, and cultural events were held to effectively organize leisure time.

During the practical classes held at the training center, the participants got acquainted with small arms and some military equipment available in the arsenal of special forces’ units, received training in the rules of their use, and also performed practical shooting exercises with small arms.

Then, in accordance with the training program, tactical and reconnaissance training classes were conducted with reservists involved in the session.

During the practical classes, the participants completed tasks on withdrawing to the designated area, practicing methods of covert group movement, approaching an enemy facility, setting up ambushes and jointly seizing imaginary enemy’s equipment along with its personnel, as well as other training tasks.