Kazakhstan’s Tokayev appoints new deputy at atomic energy agency

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new deputy to the Atomic Energy Agency, Trend reports.

"By order of the president, Gumar Sergazin has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the press service of the President of Kazakhstan stated.

Sergazin previously held the position of Director of the Department of Atomic Energy and Industry at the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

In March, Tokayev announced the creation of a new government body. The Atomic Energy Agency will assume the functions and powers of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan in areas such as subsoil use related to uranium mining, the use of atomic energy, ensuring radiation safety for the population, and the establishment and functioning of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Safety Zone.



On October 6, 2024, Kazakhstan held a referendum on the construction of nuclear power plants in the country. 71.12 percent of Kazakhstani citizens voted in favor. Voter turnout was 63.66 percent.

