Azerbaijan continues working with determination to narrow gap between positions of Global North and Global South - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Through its active diplomacy, Azerbaijan continues working with determination to narrow the gap between the positions of the Global North and the Global South and to foster more inclusive and effective dialogue, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Founding Conference of the Global South NGO Platform, Trend reports.

"However, the mistrust that has persisted for years between the two remains a major impediment to achieving lasting success. We have taken on the role of a bridge between the Global South and the Global North to help address this imbalance and are committed to making renewed contributions to the cause of confidence-building.

As a country that has successfully undergone economic and political transformation – and restored fully its territorial integrity and sovereignty through its own means in the face of military aggression – Azerbaijan deeply understands the challenges faced by the least developed countries, developing countries and the Global South as a whole, and remains fully committed to promoting cooperation, solidarity, and lasting success," said President Ilham Aliyev.