Uzbekistan, Russia's Bashkortostan enhance cooperation in trade, technology, and industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. Uzbekistan and Bashkortostan of Russia discussed expanding cooperation in interregional ties, machine tool production, light industry, and personnel and technology exchange, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

During a meeting between Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Alexander Sheldyaev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry, Energy, and Innovation of Bashkortostan, the parties also highlighted the positive trade turnover between the regions, which saw an 11.8 percent increase by the end of 2024.

Consequently, a consensus was reached to streamline the logistics for the exportation of horticultural produce, agronomic commodities, and textile goods from Uzbekistan to Bashkortostan.



Furthermore, strategic initiatives were deliberated to create a collaborative innovation hub in Uzbekistan aimed at accommodating Bashkir enterprises. The Bashkir delegation articulated a keen interest in establishing a commercial hub within the Uzbek market landscape.



The convening transpired within a synergistic environment and signified a progressive milestone in fortifying commercial affiliations between the parties involved.

