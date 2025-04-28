Conference in Azerbaijan's Baku examines impact of digitalization and AI on employment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ A conference on "Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on Employment" is being held at the Gulustan Palace in Azerbaijan's Baku, dedicated to International Workers' Protection Day and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement, Trend reports.

The event is attended by Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev, President of the National Confederation of Employers' Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, Chairman of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov, and representatives from various state and private organizations.

Will be updated