Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 28, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 44 currencies increased, while one decreased in value compared to April 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 554,353 rials, and one euro is 630,359 rials, while on April 27, one euro was 629,126 rials.

Currency Rial on April 28 Rial on April 27 1 US dollar USD 554,353 552,987 1 British pound GBP 738,066 736,284 1 Swiss franc CHF 669,284 667,986 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,240 57,105 1 Norwegian krone NOK 53,153 52,988 1 Danish krone DKK 84,385 84,168 1 Indian rupee INR 6,492 6,476 1 UAE Dirham AED 150,947 150,575 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,808,122 1,803,429 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 197,300 196,815 100 Japanese yens JPY 386,081 384,904 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 71,455 71,280 1 Omani rial OMR 1,440,396 1,435,951 1 Canadian dollar CAD 399,822 398,842 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 330,506 329,683 1 South African rand ZAR 29,697 29,658 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,429 14,395 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,709 6,693 1 Qatari riyal QAR 152,295 151,920 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,307 42,204 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 354,867 353,959 1 Saudi riyal SAR 147,827 147,463 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,474,343 1,470,710 1 Singapore dollar SGD 421,517 420,474 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 454,433 453,624 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,500 18,455 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 264 263 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 405,585 404,590 1 Libyan dinar LYD 101,301 101,059 1 Chinese yuan CNY 76,080 75,893 100 Thai baht THB 1,656,550 1,649,134 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 126,734 126,420 1,000 South Korean won KRW 385,403 384,490 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 781,880 779,953 1 euro EUR 630,359 629,953 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,637 107,490 1 Georgian lari GEL 201,612 201,115 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 32,845 32,855 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,789 7,769 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,268 168,851 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 326,090 325,286 100 Philippine pesos PHP 986,638 984,181 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,220 52,193 1 Turkmen manat TMT 157,936 157,551 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,583 6,565

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 808,588 rials and $1 costs 711,092 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 786,563 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,723 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 830,000–833,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 943,000–946,000 rials.

