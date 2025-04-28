Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 28

Iran Materials 28 April 2025 10:53 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 28, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 44 currencies increased, while one decreased in value compared to April 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 554,353 rials, and one euro is 630,359 rials, while on April 27, one euro was 629,126 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 28

Rial on April 27

1 US dollar

USD

554,353

552,987

1 British pound

GBP

738,066

736,284

1 Swiss franc

CHF

669,284

667,986

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,240

57,105

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

53,153

52,988

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,385

84,168

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,492

6,476

1 UAE Dirham

AED

150,947

150,575

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,808,122

1,803,429

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

197,300

196,815

100 Japanese yens

JPY

386,081

384,904

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

71,455

71,280

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,440,396

1,435,951

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

399,822

398,842

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

330,506

329,683

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,697

29,658

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,429

14,395

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,709

6,693

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

152,295

151,920

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,307

42,204

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

354,867

353,959

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

147,827

147,463

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,474,343

1,470,710

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

421,517

420,474

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

454,433

453,624

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,500

18,455

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

264

263

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

405,585

404,590

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

101,301

101,059

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

76,080

75,893

100 Thai baht

THB

1,656,550

1,649,134

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

126,734

126,420

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

385,403

384,490

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

781,880

779,953

1 euro

EUR

630,359

629,953

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,637

107,490

1 Georgian lari

GEL

201,612

201,115

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

32,845

32,855

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,789

7,769

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,268

168,851

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

326,090

325,286

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

986,638

984,181

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,220

52,193

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

157,936

157,551

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,583

6,565

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 808,588 rials and $1 costs 711,092 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 786,563 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,723 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 830,000–833,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 943,000–946,000 rials.

