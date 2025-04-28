Baku hosts founding conference of Global South NGO Platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Baku is hosting a landmark gathering today as civil society leaders and NGO representatives from 116 countries — home to nearly 80 percent of the world’s population — come together for the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform, Trend reports.

This major event is considered a milestone for civil society across the Global South, which spans Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania — representing two-thirds of the world’s nations.

The idea to establish the platform was first introduced by Azerbaijan’s National NGO Forum during COP29 in November 2024. The initiative quickly resonated internationally. In response, the COP29 NGO Coalition urged the Azerbaijani forum to formalize the platform — marking the first time an Azerbaijani-led NGO initiative has gained such widespread global backing.

Azerbaijan’s recent leadership within the Non-Aligned Movement and its efforts to promote a fairer global order — alongside key initiatives and what’s been dubbed the Baku Breakthrough at COP29 — have earned the country growing support among nations of the Global South. Today’s event is seen as a new chapter for Azerbaijan’s civil society on the world stage.

The creation of the Global South NGO Platform in Baku highlights Azerbaijan’s growing role as a mediator and bridge between the Global North and Global South.

The platform aims to help countries in this vital region tackle shared challenges and ensure their voices are heard internationally. It’s designed to allow these nations to speak with a united voice in global institutions — including the United Nations — and to coordinate joint action on common issues. These include poverty, climate change, the lingering effects of colonialism, digital inequality, trade imbalances, and more. It also seeks to strengthen South-South cooperation.

The founding conference is taking place today at the Baku Congress Center. Over two days, the international conference — titled “Solidarity in Action: Empowering Global South NGOs for a New and Just World” — will feature addresses from leading global NGO figures, high-level discussions, and reflections on the continuing importance of the Bandung Principles, adopted in Indonesia 70 years ago. Those principles championed respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejected interference in states’ internal affairs, called for a fair world order, and encouraged nations to unite in promoting mutual interests, cooperation, and economic development.