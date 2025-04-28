COP29, COP30 teams kick off work on joint program development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ The teams for COP29 and COP30 have started working on the development of a joint program, said Mukhtar Babayev, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues, ​Trend reports.

Speaking at the "Local Action, Global Change: NGOs Tackling Climate in the Global South" panel at the founding conference of the Global South Platform in Baku, Babayev stated that the program to be presented by the COP29 team in Belem would focus on ways to address the gap in climate finance, which currently ranges from $300 billion to $1.3 trillion.

The founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform is currently being held in Baku, with influential NGO leaders and civil society representatives from 116 countries—comprising nearly 80 percent of the world’s population—in attendance. This event is regarded as a significant milestone for civil society in the Global South, covering the Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania regions, which together represent two-thirds of the world’s countries.

