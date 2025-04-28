Iran seeks technical and legal approach from IAEA on nuclear program - MFA spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ Iran is awaiting a technical and legal approach from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the country’s nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in a statement, Trend reports.

Speaking today during a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that an IAEA delegation has already visited Iran, and technical talks are scheduled to take place between the two sides today.

He added that the visit and subsequent discussions are part of an agreement between Iran and the IAEA. One of the key topics of the talks is related to safeguarding issues.

To note, Iran’s Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, mentioned on April 17 that an IAEA delegation would soon visit Iran to work on resolving outstanding issues between the two sides.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, visited Iran on April 16 and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and with Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami.

In March 2023, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement, with both sides issuing a statement. The agreement outlined Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and safeguards, with both parties committed to collaborating on addressing claims related to the presence of enriched uranium in Iran’s nuclear program.

