Kyrgyzstan to help irrigate Kazakh fields with record water volumes in 2025

Photo: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan has agreed to provide Kazakhstan with a significant amount of water for irrigation in 2025, supporting agriculture in the Zhambyl region. The agreement, reached between the two countries’ water resources ministers, continues the successful cooperation from previous years to ensure a steady water supply through the Talas and Shu rivers.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register