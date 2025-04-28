Malaysian official stresses contribution of Global South NGO Network in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ The Global South Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) network has the potential to become a key platform for shaping global policy, said the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur and former Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT), Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Trend reports.

Speaking at the inaugural conference of the Global South NGO Platform in Baku, themed "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World," Sharif highlighted the importance of such networks.

"Structural challenges faced by our region, such as poverty, inequality, environmental degradation, and conflicts, require coordinated efforts, sustainable cooperation, and platforms for discussion," Sharif stated.

She emphasized that the Global South NGO network could serve as a platform for consolidating civil society efforts, exchanging experiences, and shaping global policies that reflect the realities and aspirations of the Global South.

"I am confident that it will evolve into a platform for uniting civil society efforts, exchanging valuable experiences, and shaping global policies that truly reflect our realities and aspirations," Sharif added.