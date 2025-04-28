Sugar giant from UAE enters Kazakh market with ambitious project

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Almaty's region

Al Khaleej Sugar, a global leader in the sugar industry, is considering establishing a factory in Kazakhstan’s Almaty region. Negotiations between the region’s Akim, Marat Sultangaziev, and the company’s Managing Director, Sheikh Jamal Al Ghurair, focused on the factory’s location, sugar beet cultivation areas, and water supply concerns, with the Konayev area emerging as the most promising site.

