Number of injured in Iranian port blast rises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The death toll from the blast at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, Hormuzgan Province, Iran, on April 26 has risen to 1,242, Iranian Red Crescent Society representative Mujtaba Khaledi said, Trend reports.

According to him, Red Crescent rescuers continue search and rescue operations in the area of ​​the explosion.

To note, on April 26, a powerful explosion occurred at the Shahid Rajaee port in Iran. The blast killed 40 people and left six missing. The fire that broke out after the explosion engulfed a large area. There has been no official statement on the cause of the explosion.

Shahid Rajaee Port is located on an area of ​​2.4 thousand hectares. This port can handle 70 million tons of cargo per year.