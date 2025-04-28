Yelo Bank contributes to a greener future (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank continues to support initiatives aimed at enhancing the ecological environment as part of its corporate social responsibility. This time, the Bank joined a tree-planting campaign held in honor of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth.

The Bank’s management and employees participated in the campaign, organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), in the settlement of Mushfigabad. During the event, 625 Eldar pines and olive trees were planted across 1 hectare of land, together with representatives of the financial sector.

This initiative was carried out under the Memorandum signed between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Central Bank Azerbaijan, ABA, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association, the Azerbaijan Stock Market Participants Association, and the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina). The memorandum aims to support the planting of 1 million trees across the country over the next 10 years.

Yelo Bank remains committed to actively participating in environmental projects, contributing to the creation of a more sustainable and green future.



