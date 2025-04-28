Azerbaijan set task to become bridge between Global South and Global North - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Azerbaijan has set an important task to become a bridge between the Global South and the Global North at COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, representative of the President of Azerbaijan on climate issues, chairman of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the founding conference of the Global South Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) Platform in Baku, on "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World”.

According to him, it was a great challenge for Azerbaijan to host COP29 in 2024.

“We strived to invite all stakeholders to be part of this process. It was extremely important for us to see NGOs, representatives of society, youth organizations, indigenous peoples, women's organizations, and other groups alongside us,” he stressed.

Babayev noted that climate issues and the effects of climate change strongly affect daily life, perspectives, and especially in vulnerable countries.

“It is important to be a bridge between vulnerable countries, between the developing world and the developed world, between the Global South and the Global North. That is why we set ourselves this task. All of us were motivated to successfully fulfill this mission,” he said.