ANAMA employee hits landmine in Azerbaijan's Gazakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ A mine incident has occurred in the territory of the liberated Gizilhajili village in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district, a source in the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

An employee of the agency, Elnur Pashayev, born in 1985, was performing his official duties when an anti-personnel mine exploded.

As a result of the incident, Pashayev received minor injuries in various parts of the body.

The injured employee was evacuated to the regional central hospital.

His condition is satisfactory, and his life is out of danger.

