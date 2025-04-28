Iran MFA hails president's visit to Azerbaijan as pivotal for two-way ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ The visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan is of great importance, said the spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference today in Tehran, Baghaei stated that months of preparation have gone into organizing this visit, which could open a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

He emphasized that Iran values its ties with Azerbaijan, particularly in the context of South Caucasus stability.

Baghaei highlighted the historical, cultural, and religious bonds between the two nations and stressed that elevating bilateral relations is vital for both. Azerbaijan, as a key player in regional stability, holds significant importance for Iran.

"Therefore, we hope that this visit will pave the way for numerous agreements and documents to be signed across various sectors, including economy, trade, and industry," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel