Kazakhstan joins forces with Global Giants to launch cutting-edge eco-friendly dairy plant
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Madiyar Sultanbek of Kazakh Invest met with representatives from Sinitech Industries, Ecolean, Agro Holding Bayan, and the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development to discuss a new powdered milk plant project. Located near Astana, the plant will use innovative technology to support the health of workers in hazardous industries. The project aims to start operations soon, reaching full capacity within a few years, and will target both local and international markets. The initiative has attracted interest from foreign partners and financial institutions.
