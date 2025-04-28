China expresses commitment to deepening co-op with Azerbaijan within SCO - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ China aims to enhance its cooperation with Azerbaijan within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said Lu Mei, the newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking during a briefing in Baku, Lu Mei emphasized that China highly values Azerbaijan's participation in the activities of the SCO.

According to her, China supports Azerbaijan's initiatives within the organization and will contribute to strengthening its legal status and expanding its international influence.

“We are ready to use the SCO platform to further expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the areas of trade, investment, and digital economy,” said Lu Mei.

