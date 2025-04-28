China to invest in new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ China will invest in the development of new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan, the recently appointed Chinese Ambassador Lu Mei said at a briefing, Trend reports.

The ambassador emphasized that Chinese companies continue to actively participate in the implementation of energy projects in Azerbaijan.

According to her, within the framework of the agreements reached, China is investing in the construction of a 100-megawatt solar power plant in Gobustan and is also considering prospects for cooperation in the field of offshore wind energy and energy storage systems.

"We hope to further expand cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources, which will contribute to the sustainable development of our countries," Mei noted.

