Azerbaijan shares health update on mine explosion victim in Gazakh district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ A man who had sustained injuries from a landmine explosion has been placed at the emergency department of Azerbaijan's Gazakh Central District Hospital at approximately 09:45 today, a source in the Administration of Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) told Trend.

According to the source, the injured person (born in 1985), who was diagnosed with a lacerated wound to the forehead, periocular tissues, and nose, was provided with initial medical care and then placed in the surgical department of the medical facility.

"His health condition is assessed as stable," the source said.

On April 28, a mine incident occurred in the liberated village of Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district. Elnur Pashayev, an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action, detonated an anti-personnel mine while carrying out his official duties. He was placed at the Central District Hospital.

