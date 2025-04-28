China-Azerbaijan relations soar to historic heights under leaders' strategic guidance - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Thanks to the strategic leadership of the heads of the two states, the China-Azerbaijan relations are consistently reaching a new level and have reached their highest point in history, becoming an example of equal treatment and friendly cooperation between large and small countries, the newly appointed ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

“The visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to China, held on April 22-24 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was an important historical event that opened a new page in bilateral relations,” she said.

Lu Mei emphasized that the diplomacy of the heads of state serves as a “compass and a guiding star” for the further development of China-Azerbaijan ties. The Ambassador also noted that the two leaders have established strong working relations and personal friendship, which greatly contributes to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

She added that she was proud of the opportunity to start her diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan at such a significant moment, and expressed confidence that relations between China and Azerbaijan will continue to develop successfully on the basis of mutual respect and support.