Kyrgyzstan signs key financing agreements with IsDB for agriculture, energy, and education

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers

Kyrgyzstan has signed financing agreements totaling $129.11 million with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) for three key projects in agriculture, energy, and education sectors. The projects include promoting agricultural mechanization, constructing electricity transmission lines and substations in Issyk-Kul, and improving access to inclusive education through the Smart-Education Project.

