Transition to green economy necessitates emergence of new professions - service chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ The widespread adoption of digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI), along with the transition to a green economy, will inevitably lead to the creation of new professions, said Vali Guliyev, head of the State Labor Inspectorate Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the conference "Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on Employment," dedicated to the World Day for Safety and Health at Work and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement, Guliyev noted that these changes would introduce new challenges in labor protection.

"The scientific and technological revolution driven by artificial intelligence will increase labor productivity. However, it will also raise the risks of occupational diseases, including new types of illnesses. This situation requires the establishment of new regulatory mechanisms and a reevaluation of risk models.

The "Labor and Employment" subsystem (EMAS) plays an important role in the context of digitalization of labor relations. The improvements made on this platform, recent changes to labor legislation, and planned new projects provide significant opportunities for proactive monitoring of compliance with labor laws and the electronic regulation of labor relations, including occupational safety," Guliyev said.

He added that the electronic signing of labor contracts, communication between employees and employers via electronic cabinets, and the integration of various databases with the ƏMAS system are critical steps in identifying and mitigating risks in advance. These measures ultimately elevate employee-employer relations and occupational safety to a new level.

