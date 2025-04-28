Azerbaijan's Zarifa Aliyeva ferry shows significant growth in cargo and passenger traffic in recent years

Three years since its launch, the RoPax ferry "Zarifa Aliyeva" has transported 17,908 cargo trucks, 337 railcars, over 2,000 passenger vehicles, and nearly 17,000 passengers. Since its operational start in 2022, the ferry has played a key role in boosting transport capacity on the Caspian Sea.

