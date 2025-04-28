Azerbaijan, Iran exchange signed documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. On April 28th, a ceremony was held to exchange documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, Trend reports.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, signed a Joint Statement of the Presidents.

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi exchanged the "Program of Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran for 2025-2027."

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran (and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission) Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Comprehensive Cooperation in the Field of Transport for 2025-2026."

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran (and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission) Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the Mutual Recognition of Certificates in accordance with Regulation I/10 of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978 (as amended)."

Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli and Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri exchanged the "Program of Cultural Exchange between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran for 2025-2028."

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan (and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission) Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran (and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission) Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding on Media Cooperation between the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Will be updated