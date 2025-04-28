Creation of Global South NGO Platform opens up new opportunities - UAE WiRE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ Creation of the Global South NGO Platform opens up new opportunities, Head Chapter Leader of UAE WiRE (Women in Renewable Energy) Rahaf Ajaj said during the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform themed “Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World”, Trend reports.

"The creation of a Global South NGO platform opens up two key opportunities for us. We need to ensure that the platform amplifies diverse voices—especially those of women, communities, and youth—because decisions cannot be made without their participation. Besides, we must use our collective experience to develop financial mechanisms that direct resources to community-led climate initiatives," she noted.

According to her, the path to climate justice goes through the Global South.

"By uniting our voices and actions through this platform, we can transform the global climate agenda to truly serve those who suffer the most from the climate crisis," Ajaj added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

-