Kazakhstan's fuel prices remain unchanged, bucking predictions of rise

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Energy Minister, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, addressed concerns regarding the nation's fuel prices during a conversation with local media in the corridors of the Kazakh Parliament. He clarified that the prices of gasoline and diesel are currently governed by domestic supply and demand dynamics, following the removal of state regulation in February.

