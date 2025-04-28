Azerbaijan spills beans on nationwide turnover of payment cards
As of March 2025, Azerbaijan's payment cards reached 20.46 million, a 17.4 percent increase year-on-year. This growth boosted cashless payments, which rose 1.2 times, totaling 6.6 million manat ($3.9 million) in March. The number of ATMs and POS terminals also grew by 7 percent and 38 percent, respectively.
