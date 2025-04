Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Our peoples have lived in friendship and brotherhood for centuries. Today, our interstate relations are developing on this strong foundation, said President Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized that the official visit of the President of Iran to Azerbaijan reflects the high level of bilateral relations.