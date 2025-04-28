Azerbaijani military aviators advance skills in latest training flights (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ In accordance with the training plan for 2025, training flights on Super Mushshak training aircraft were conducted in the Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft units, Trend reports citing the country's Ministry of Defense.

Following the health assessments of the flight crews and announcing safety rules, the military pilots carried out a control inspection of the Super Mushshak training aircraft.

According to the training plan, the young pilots successfully completed tasks on takeoff and landing, carrying out flights in aviation groups along the designated routes, working out pilotage elements at various altitudes and other training tasks.

The set goals were achieved during the flights conducted to improve the combat training and practical skills of military pilots.

